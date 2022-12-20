Patten Group Inc. Sells 194 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

