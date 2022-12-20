Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $577,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Intel were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

