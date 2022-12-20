Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.37-$3.44 EPS.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of -305.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.92.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

