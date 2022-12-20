iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 32.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $136,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,594,000 after purchasing an additional 166,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

