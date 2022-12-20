Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 25.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Express by 17.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.89.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.