LVW Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 52.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 108,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 928.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

