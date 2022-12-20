LVW Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.