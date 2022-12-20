Brookstone Capital Management Has $16.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,491 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 98.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,013,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $327.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.63.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

