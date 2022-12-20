Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

