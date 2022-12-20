Solitude Financial Services Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Solitude Financial Services lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.66 and its 200 day moving average is $186.58.

