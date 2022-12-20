Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

