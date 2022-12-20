MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 2,423 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.