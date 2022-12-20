MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 2,423 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47.

