Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,874,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
RSP stock opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.08.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
