Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 604 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

