Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 66,187 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,187 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 20.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $235,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,102,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,999,000 after purchasing an additional 278,851 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDY opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
