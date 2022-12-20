Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 381.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $165.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.