Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

