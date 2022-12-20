Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

