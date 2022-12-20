Exeter Financial LLC Buys 550 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

