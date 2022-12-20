Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lifted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

