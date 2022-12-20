LVW Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

