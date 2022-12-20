Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.