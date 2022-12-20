Resource Consulting Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

