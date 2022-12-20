iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.41.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

