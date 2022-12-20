iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

