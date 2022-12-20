Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 5.1% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.81%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.