Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $357.78 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.