Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

