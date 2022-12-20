iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.41.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.