Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,594,000 after purchasing an additional 166,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.41.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

