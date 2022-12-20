Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $164,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

