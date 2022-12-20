6,791 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

