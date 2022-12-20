Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

MO opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

