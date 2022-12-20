Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

