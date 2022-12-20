Patten Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

