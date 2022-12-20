SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $44,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.8 %

UNP stock opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

