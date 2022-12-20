Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 473 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.89 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

