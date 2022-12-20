LVW Advisors LLC Sells 75,587 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,587 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 148,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

