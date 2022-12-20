American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Shares of AXP opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

