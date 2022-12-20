Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 261 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 143,952 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average is $141.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

