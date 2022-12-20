Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 2.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after buying an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47.

