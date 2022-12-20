Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

