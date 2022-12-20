AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average is $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.