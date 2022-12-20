Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.6 %

WM stock opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average is $161.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.