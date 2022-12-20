Ade LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ade LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.50.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.