Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

