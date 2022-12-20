iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after buying an additional 684,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

