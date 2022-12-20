Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $385.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

