Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 4,064 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.