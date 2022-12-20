Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,408 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,319,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $277.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

